CM Bugti orders completion of development projects by stipulated time, warns of fund reallocation for delays

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday issued strict directives to all provincial departments to ensure the timely completion of ongoing development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), warning that funds allocated to slow-moving projects will be diverted to more active and fast-progressing initiatives.
The directives were given during a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday to review the implementation of the PSDP. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Mir Saleem Khan Khosa, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, and secretaries of all provincial departments.
During the briefing by the Planning and Development Department, the Chief Minister expressed serious displeasure over delays in certain departmental projects. He criticized the failure to procure just 21 buses despite a full year having passed. “This is completely unacceptable. These buses must be operational before June to provide better transportation services to the public,” he said, directing the Transport Department to utilize all available resources for immediate completion of the project.
CM Bugti emphasized that any department failing to complete its projects by June will face funding cuts. He ordered that the financial resources of under process schemes be reallocated to projects that are progressing efficiently and nearing completion.
Particular concern was raised regarding several sports department projects pending since 2015. The Chief Minister condemned the nine-year delay as alarming and instructed relevant authorities to identify those responsible and ensure accountability.
He noted that delays in development projects not only cause inconvenience to the public but also lead to increased costs, putting extra strain on the provincial treasury. “All approved projects must be completed on time. Deadlines set for various departments must be strictly followed,” Bugti warned.
He called on all secretaries to personally supervise their respective projects with diligence and seriousness to ensure measurable progress.
