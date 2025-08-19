CM Bugti orders crackdown on illegal trawling, emphasizes transparency, quality, timely execution of development project

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued decisive directives to eliminate illegal trawling in provincial waters.

These orders came during a high-level Secretaries Committee meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by senior provincial figures including Ministers Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Salim Khan Khosa, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, and administrative secretaries from all government departments.

Expressing grave concern over rampant illegal trawling along Balochistan’s coastline, CM Bugti directed the Fisheries Department to take immediate and uncompromising action. He condemned the practice as a violation of fishermen’s rights and a form of economic cruelty, vowing that such exploitation would no longer be tolerated.

The Chief Minister reviewed the status of ongoing development schemes, emphasizing transparency, quality, and timely execution.

He instructed departments to complete all small-scale projects with full funding by January 1, warning that any compromise on standards would be unacceptable.

To strengthen oversight, CM Bugti mandated monthly progress reports on project completion and fund utilization. He warned of strict disciplinary action against officials responsible for delays or negligence.

In a major procedural shift, he announced the discontinuation of “concept papers” for project proposals. All future initiatives must be submitted with a viable PC-1 (Project Cycle-1) and receive departmental approval at least three months before the fiscal budget, ensuring smoother implementation.

Turning to the education sector, CM Bugti called for urgent reforms within the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. He urged officials to transform the board into a model institution, anchored in transparency and merit.