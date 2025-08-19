- Home
- Pakistan
- CM Bugti orders crackdown on illegal trawling, emphasizes transparency, quality, timely execution of ..
CM Bugti Orders Crackdown On Illegal Trawling, Emphasizes Transparency, Quality, Timely Execution Of Development Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued decisive directives to eliminate illegal trawling in provincial waters.
These orders came during a high-level Secretaries Committee meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.
The meeting was attended by senior provincial figures including Ministers Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Salim Khan Khosa, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, and administrative secretaries from all government departments.
Expressing grave concern over rampant illegal trawling along Balochistan’s coastline, CM Bugti directed the Fisheries Department to take immediate and uncompromising action. He condemned the practice as a violation of fishermen’s rights and a form of economic cruelty, vowing that such exploitation would no longer be tolerated.
The Chief Minister reviewed the status of ongoing development schemes, emphasizing transparency, quality, and timely execution.
He instructed departments to complete all small-scale projects with full funding by January 1, warning that any compromise on standards would be unacceptable.
To strengthen oversight, CM Bugti mandated monthly progress reports on project completion and fund utilization. He warned of strict disciplinary action against officials responsible for delays or negligence.
In a major procedural shift, he announced the discontinuation of “concept papers” for project proposals. All future initiatives must be submitted with a viable PC-1 (Project Cycle-1) and receive departmental approval at least three months before the fiscal budget, ensuring smoother implementation.
Turning to the education sector, CM Bugti called for urgent reforms within the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. He urged officials to transform the board into a model institution, anchored in transparency and merit.
Recent Stories
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..
Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue, relief operation in flood-affected areas being carried out in well coordinated manner: Tara ..3 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest three suspects involved in kidnapping3 minutes ago
-
Woman among five held as police raid brothel in Paharpur3 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in RYK accident3 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders crackdown on illegal trawling, emphasizes transparency, quality, timely execution of ..3 minutes ago
-
Awarness seminar on legal identity held in Nawabshah3 minutes ago
-
IPRI book calls for ‘Democratizing Economic Security’3 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest17 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam visits Japan’s National Center for Global Health23 minutes ago
-
CM invites Japanese firms to invest in Punjab’s SEZs23 minutes ago
-
Lahore Green Corridor project to help curb smog23 minutes ago
-
Grand Jirga calls for targeted operations in Lal Qila23 minutes ago