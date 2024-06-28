Open Menu

CM Bugti Orders For Immediate Functioning Of Industrial Zone, Multi-purpose Commercial Complex Chaman

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered to make functioning of industrial zone and multi-purpose commercial complex constructed under Chaman Master Plan on immediate basis.

Chairing a meeting here Friday, he said that more steps should be taken for making the industrial zone and the commercial complex Chaman operational to boost economic activities in the area and ensure employment opportunities for the masses of the border city.

Provincial ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Haji Ali Madad Jattak, Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Communications and Works, Secretary Industries, Commissioner Quetta Division and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Sarfraz Bugti said the provision of basic facilities including electricity in the industrial area should be ensured as soon as possible to accelerate economic activities in Chaman.

He directed that expression of interest should be sought for allotment of available plots in Industrial Zone Chaman and stressed for availability of all its facilities to attract the investors for the investment.

"The provincial assets and other resources would be utilized for the progress and prosperity of the people under proper planning," he added.

The chief minister said that the existing laws would be amended for the functioning of projects under Public Private Partnership. He added that practical steps should be taken to activate the Special Economic Zones in Balochistan. “The provincial government is providing all possible assistance to industrialists for promotion of business in the province which will provide spacious employment opportunities for youth in various sectors,” he said

Sarfraz Bugti said that there was a need to establish new cities through proper planning to channelize its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner and ensure civic facilities.

