CM Bugti Orders Swift Action Against Perpetrators Of Quetta Incident, Calls For Unity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has vowed to bring the perpetrators of the deadly bombing near Shahwani Stadium to justice, declaring that terrorists would not be allowed to destabilize the province’s peace.
The chief minister expressed these remarks during a high-level meeting on law and order convened in the wake of the attack, which claimed 15 lives and left 38 injured.
During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs Hamza Shafqaat and Acting Inspector General of Police Saeed Wazir presented a detailed briefing on the incident. CM Bugti emphasized the need to strengthen security protocols and assured that there would be zero tolerance for lapses in public protection.
He directed the Additional Chief Secretary to keep both the public and media informed with verified updates to counter misinformation. “The terrorists behind the Shahwani Stadium blast will be brought to their logical conclusion and held accountable under the law,” Bugti added, reaffirming the government’s solidarity with the victims’ families.
Sarfraz Bugti ordered that critically injured individuals would be transferred to Karachi via government air services if necessary to ensure optimal medical care.
The chief minister urged political parties and citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies during the current threat alert. “This is a time for unity and collective resolve to defeat those who seek to spread fear,” he said.
In preparation for upcoming religious events, Bugti instructed officials to devise a comprehensive security plan for the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal processions. He appealed to the public to support authorities in maintaining peace during these gatherings.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Hamza Shafqaat, Acting IG Police Saeed Wazir, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Kakar, DG Levies Abdul Ghaffar Magsi and other senior officials.
