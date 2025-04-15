CM Bugti orders to ensure best medical treatment to Mastung Blast injured

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured personnel in Mastung blast. He also instructed Provincial Health Minister Bakt Khan Kakar to personally oversee the treatment process of the injured police personnel.

“No negligence will be tolerated in the medical care of the injured,” Chief Minister Bugti emphasized.

Condemning the attack on police personnel in Mastung, Bugti assured that the Balochistan government stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

“Those involved in this heinous act do not deserve any leniency,” he added.

Following the deadly blast near Kund Masuri in Mastung, emergency has been declared at Bolan Medical College Hospital and Civil Hospital Quetta to accommodate the injured personnel, according to the Balochistan government spokesperson.

The injured, many of them in critical condition, are being transferred from Mastung to Quetta for advanced medical care.