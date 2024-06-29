CM Bugti orders to establish two more trauma centers in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered to establish two modern and state of the art trauma centers in the northern and southern parts of the provincial capital to provide medical assistance and meet the emergency.

The CM while presiding over a meeting, reviewed the feasibility for improvement of emergency medical services in the province.

The Secretary Health Department briefed the meeting on details. The CM directed the officials of the Communications and Works and the Health departments to find out the appropriate locations for the establishment of trauma centers in Quetta. He stressed the early execution of the plans for the establishment of two new trauma centers which would ease the burden of the patients in trauma centre Civil Hospital Quetta.

Sarfraz Bugti said the provision of medical services should be started soon in the trauma centres of Khuzdar and Zhob after outsourcing to cater for the needs of the patients who used to travel to other parts of the country for treatment.

To provide treatment in emergencies, the CM directed that efforts should be taken to improve emergency medical services to save human lives in case of accidents.

The CM emphasized that the rescue centers established along with highways should be connected with the trauma centers which would be fully equipped with the latest technology and devices to provide the best medical treatment to injured people during road accidents.

The CM directs that the trauma center established in Civil Sandeman Hospital should be shifted to a suitable alternative place after reviewing and submitting a report.

The injured and burn patients would be given timely and high-quality treatment after the establishment of the trauma centres since the major chunk of patients would get treatment within the province.