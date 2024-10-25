Open Menu

CM Bugti Orders To Expedite Anti-encroachments Operation, Retrieve Occupied Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM

CM Bugti orders to expedite anti-encroachments operation, retrieve occupied land

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday has ordered to expedite the operation against encroachments across the province and strengthen measures to retrieve the occupied land of the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday has ordered to expedite the operation against encroachments across the province and strengthen measures to retrieve the occupied land of the government.

In a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the progress of the anti-encroachment and operation against land grabbers across the province was reviewed and the complaints registered against the occupation of land in the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell were considered.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan ordered to speed up the anti-encroachment operation and directed to retrieve all the occupied lands from the land mafia.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that no one is above the law and action should be taken against the encroachers without any delay.

In the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, while giving a briefing, said that the land in Chashma Achozai was retrived from the occupation mafia and all the encroachments except six mosques and four madrasas have been removed.

Members of Provincial Assembly, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Police Balochistan and senior officials participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Provincial Assembly Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consu ..

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit

5 minutes ago
 Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in P ..

Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reje ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..

3 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usma ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

2 minutes ago
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss ..

CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaull ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison van ..

PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack

15 minutes ago
 CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mi ..

CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind

10 minutes ago
 Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

6 minutes ago
 No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives department ..

No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan