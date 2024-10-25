CM Bugti Orders To Expedite Anti-encroachments Operation, Retrieve Occupied Land
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday has ordered to expedite the operation against encroachments across the province and strengthen measures to retrieve the occupied land of the government
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday has ordered to expedite the operation against encroachments across the province and strengthen measures to retrieve the occupied land of the government.
In a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the progress of the anti-encroachment and operation against land grabbers across the province was reviewed and the complaints registered against the occupation of land in the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell were considered.
The Chief Minister of Balochistan ordered to speed up the anti-encroachment operation and directed to retrieve all the occupied lands from the land mafia.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that no one is above the law and action should be taken against the encroachers without any delay.
In the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, while giving a briefing, said that the land in Chashma Achozai was retrived from the occupation mafia and all the encroachments except six mosques and four madrasas have been removed.
Members of Provincial Assembly, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Police Balochistan and senior officials participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit
Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage at Mayo Hospital3 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation certificate to Christia ..2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs' families2 minutes ago
-
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plots2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Safe City Project in Si ..2 minutes ago
-
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack15 minutes ago
-
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 306 minutes ago
-
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar6 minutes ago
-
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad6 minutes ago
-
Abducted baby boy recovered after 11 days, female accused arrested6 minutes ago