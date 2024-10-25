CM Bugti orders to expedite anti-encroachments operation, retrieve occupied land

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday has ordered to expedite the operation against encroachments across the province and strengthen measures to retrieve the occupied land of the government.

In a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the progress of the anti-encroachment and operation against land grabbers across the province was reviewed and the complaints registered against the occupation of land in the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell were considered.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan ordered to speed up the anti-encroachment operation and directed to retrieve all the occupied lands from the land mafia.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that no one is above the law and action should be taken against the encroachers without any delay.

In the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, while giving a briefing, said that the land in Chashma Achozai was retrived from the occupation mafia and all the encroachments except six mosques and four madrasas have been removed.

Members of Provincial Assembly, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Police Balochistan and senior officials participated in the meeting.