CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad

Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday ordered for the finalization of arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad for employment by June this year for employment in the global market

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday ordered for the finalization of arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad for employment by June this year for employment in the global market.

The Chief Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program, designed to send skilled youth from Balochistan for employment abroad, has now been finalized and the first batch of 24 skilled youths is set to be sent to Saudi Arabia next week ensuring employment opportunities.

The CM chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of the Chief Minister's Youth Skills Development Program.

Under the program, modern technical skills would be impart among the youth and ensure employment opportunities to 30,000 youth in global market during the next five years.

He emphasized that efforts should be taken to facilitate the youth in getting jobs in the international market, which would also enhance the remittance share of Balochistan.

CM Bugti emphasized the importance of accelerating the process by removing any obstacles hindering its implementation.

CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti stressed for the execution of Chief Minister’s Youth Skills Development Program and the government would provide the required resources for its implementation to impart technical skills among the youth to produce quality technical human resources.

He directed relevant authorities to ensure the visa and passport processes are made easier and faster by coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior.

He ordered that pre-employment medical tests for selected candidates be conducted in government-approved diagnostic laboratories, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Additionally, efforts will be made to prevent unnecessary delays for candidates in Islamabad. CM Bugti emphasized that merit should be strictly followed throughout the program, especially in the selection and conducting test of candidates.

He also emphasizes for equal selection of youth from all districts of the province.

The meeting was attended by key officials including the Advisor to CM for Labor and Workforce, Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Principal Secretary to CM Babar Khan, Secretary of Labor Niaz Ahmad Nechari and DG B-TEVTA Tariq Javed Mengal.

He said that the youth skills development program was a vital project to provide training to the unskilled youth in order to equip them with much-needed, valuable skills that would enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province.