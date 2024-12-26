- Home
CM Bugti Orders To Finalize Local Government Regulations Within Month, Appoint Magistrates For Enforcement Of Local Government Laws
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM
The Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday has ordered that the Local Government Regulations, currently under review, should be finalized within one month, adding that necessary actions be taken to appoint magistrates in various areas for the enforcement of local government laws
The Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has presided over a review meeting of the Department of Local Government and Rural Development, held on Thursday at CM Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafeez Abdul Basit, Secretary of Finance Imran Zarkoon, Secretary of Local Government Abdul Rauf Baloch, and other officials.
The officials briefed the meeting on the overall performance of the Department of Local Government and Rural Development, the challenges and proposed projects.
The Chief Minister further instructed that a survey should be conducted for the required offices for Union Councils and that a review be made of available financial resources to construct basic buildings.
Additionally, financial powers for small local development schemes in Union Councils should be increased so that they can complete their tendering processes according to public needs, Sarfraz Bugti directed.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that “with the activation of local government institutions, most public issues will be resolved at the local level.
The provincial government has decided to allocate funds to local government institutions based on their performance. It will be reviewed how much progress has been made on the instructions given three months ago.”
He said that it has been decided that local government institutions will be provided grants subject to checks and balances, anti-corruption measures, and fundamental principles of Pakistani nationalism in order to ensure transparency at every level aimed that public tax money will not be wasted.
The Chief Minister also instructed that the Integrated Financial Management Information System should be activated promptly to improve financial resources, and that the Institutional Strengthening Plan be finalized soon.
He further stressed the need to eliminate corruption in local government institutions and ensure the proper use of public resources. For this purpose, he emphasized the establishment of a monitoring and evaluation wing to implement an effective system of checks and balances.
Sarfraz Bugti directed that instead of creating new positions, available manpower should be utilized, and unnecessary resources should be gradually phased out.
The Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti paid tribute to the political and social services of the late former Provincial Minister for Local Government, Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Khan Domki and expressed that Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, would continue the work of his father for public welfare.
