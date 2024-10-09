CM Bugti orders to harmonize hours of green buses for facilitating students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday issued orders to harmonize the working hours of green buses with the convenience of students.

In this regard, he directed the Secretary Transport Balochistan to provide better travel facilities to students in green buses.

According to the announcement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the Chief Minister of Balochistan has ordered that a proper mechanism should be created to provide travel facilities in green buses to the students.

He said that quality transportation facilities should be provided to students of colleges and schools during morning and evening hours.

In this context, comprehensive recommendations should be prepared and a report submitted within 5 days, he said.