CM Bugti Orders To Harmonize Hours Of Green Buses For Facilitating Students
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 10:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday issued orders to harmonize the working hours of green buses with the convenience of students.
In this regard, he directed the Secretary Transport Balochistan to provide better travel facilities to students in green buses.
According to the announcement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the Chief Minister of Balochistan has ordered that a proper mechanism should be created to provide travel facilities in green buses to the students.
He said that quality transportation facilities should be provided to students of colleges and schools during morning and evening hours.
In this context, comprehensive recommendations should be prepared and a report submitted within 5 days, he said.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs 1st meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Smog Mitigation & Climate Resilience51 minutes ago
-
Leopard cub Sultan perishes after contracting chronic kidney disease52 minutes ago
-
CM launches Internship Climate Resilient Leadership program1 hour ago
-
Iranian envoy praises Pakistan's initiative to observe October 7 as 'Day of Solidarity with Palestin ..1 hour ago
-
SCO Summit marks major diplomatic success for Pakistan: Dy Chairman Senate1 hour ago
-
ICT admin nabs 8 shopkeepers on violating official price list1 hour ago
-
RDA completes up-gradation project of joint check post near Koral chowk ahead of SCO Summit1 hour ago
-
Shaza Fatima directs PSEB to enhance capacity1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to security forces for foiling terrorist attack on FC check post1 hour ago
-
KU NNRC celebrates 50th anniversary2 hours ago
-
Foreign media immersed in Linyi’s Confucius Temple, unveiling China's rich cultural legacy2 hours ago
-
Technology group to be introduced at Matric level for industrial revolution: Minister Education2 hours ago