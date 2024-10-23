CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday ordered to increase the development funds of the local bodies (LBs) by 100 percent and directed to create an effective mechanism in collaboration with the anti-corruption establishment for proper utilization of resources and prevention of corruption.

In a meeting with the chairmen of district councils and municipal corporations here on Wednesday, the chief minister Balochistan said that the release of funds to local bodies would be subjected to their performance.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed that the chairmen should play their effective role for the prevention of corruption, improving of sanitation system, monitoring the attendance of staff in schools and hospitals along with the promotion of national security and unity.

He emphasized that the proper use of resources and prevention of corruption should be ensured in every case.

The chief minister ordered the Finance Department that the funds of the local bodies should be released in two installments during the financial year and there should be no unnecessary delay.

The chief minister emphasized for the need to curb corruption and deliver the outcomes of development projects to the masses at the grassroots level.

He said that the chairman should inspect the schools and hospitals at the local level and report to the Chief Minister Secretariat about the absent staff and action would be taken against them over not performing duties.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the local bodies are easy approachable for the people, so they should play a proactive role in addressing the issues faced by the masses.

The chief minister emphasized that the development projects should be visible on the ground and it should be initiate in accordance with the needs of the people in order facilitate the common man.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the incumbent government that the waste of public resources and corruption would not be tolerated.

Sarfraz Bugti added that the development projects would be inspected by an impartial third party and in cases of valid complaints and reports, the funds would be stopped to the councils involved in corporation.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the chairman of the local bodies should give a concrete response to the anti-state activities, adding that “Pakistan, Pak Army should be the first priority of all of us and we have to prove our unconditional love for our dear motherland.”

He directed that local bodies should promote national flag, anthem and take further steps for the development of the country.

In the meeting with the chief minister of Balochistan, the chairmen of the district councils thanked for the increase in the development funds of the local bodies, prevention of corruption,

They also expressed their committed to resolve the issues and promoting the state's narrative.