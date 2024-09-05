CM Bugti pays homage to martyrs of country on Defense Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday paid homage to all the martyrs of the motherland on the occasion of Defense Day.

In his message on the occasion of 6th September Defense Day, he said that the Defense Day is a renewal of the pledge that we would not let the sacrifices of our great martyrs go in vain adding that we could always play our role collectively as patriotic Pakistanis for the defense, development, integrity and stability of our country.

He said that 6th September is a day in the history of Pakistan that we must always maintain the collective national spirit and determination for the protection, integrity and defense of our beloved homeland.

The CM said that this was demonstrated by the entire nation during the war of 6th September 1965, when our brave armed forces and the entire nation came together to prove that arms or numbers do not mean anything before the strength of unity and faith.

The Chief Minister said that it was a historic day when our forces uprooted the enemy's footholds and became a leaden wall to defend the motherland.

When, despite being outnumbered and lacking in war equipment, our forces showed great courage and bravery, he said.

Mr Sarfraz Bugti said that the Pakistan Army successfully defended the geographical borders of the country and thwarted the nefarious intentions of the Indian forces.

He said that since the establishment of Pakistan till today, our brave forces have made eternal sacrifices for the nation and has always protected the country from the evil eyes of the enemy.

The people of the province have always stood shoulder to shoulder with their brave armed forces and other security agencies to maintain peace and order in the province and against subversive elements, he noted.

He said that no exception would be taken with those who spread terrorism and chaos in Balochistan saying that the provincial government would defend every inch of its territory with the support of its security agencies and those who spread sabotage, chaos and terrorism in the province to be brought to their logical end.