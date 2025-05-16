CM Bugti Pays Rich Tribute To Martyrs Of Armed Forces On Youm-e Tashakur
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan on Friday paid rich tribute to martyrs of forces on occasion of Youm-e Tashakur here.
They said this while talking to the families of the martyrs on the occasion of celebration of Youm-e Tashakur to pay tribute to the martyrs on the occasion of the Day.
They said that Pakistan is in safe hands thanks to the brave sons of the country adding that the sacrifices of Lieutenant Safiullah Shaheed and "Major Ahmar Raza Shaheed would be written in golden letters.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan met the family of Lieutenant Safiullah Shaheed in Quetta and expressed their condolences.
The Chief Minister Balochistan said that, "Thanks to such brave sons, the country is in safe hands, the sacrifice of Lieutenant Safiullah Shaheed would never go in vain.
Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan said that we paid rich tribute to the courage and bravery of Lieutenant Safiullah Shaheed, the sacrifice of Lieutenant Safiullah Shaheed would be written in golden letters.
Later, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan also met the family of Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed and expressed their condolences.
The Chief Minister of Balochistan said that "Sons like Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed are the real strength of the country" and their sacrifice would not go in vain.
Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan said that "we paid tribute to the courage and bravery of Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed" and the sacrifice of Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed would also be written in golden letters.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti pays rich tribute to martyrs of armed forces on Youm-e Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
HWSC claims timely delivery of bills met with poor recovery16 minutes ago
-
Enemy can not look at our country with a malicious eye: DC16 minutes ago
-
PPSC announces written, final results for vacancies of various depts16 minutes ago
-
Candlelight vigil held to honour martyrs, Pak armed forces16 minutes ago
-
Student Council elections in 38,000 govt schools held across Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Yum-e-Tashakur observed at FJWU16 minutes ago
-
BISE held 'Youm-e-Tashakkur' rally25 minutes ago
-
Fatima Jinnah Medical University celebrates 'Thanksgiving Day' with enthusiasm26 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat pay tribute to DIG Malik Saad Shaheed26 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police pay tribute to Pakistan armed forces on 'Youm-e-Tashakur'26 minutes ago
-
HSC part l , II exam concludes with 1230 copy cases reported26 minutes ago