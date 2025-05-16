Open Menu

CM Bugti Pays Rich Tribute To Martyrs Of Armed Forces On Youm-e Tashakur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan on Friday paid rich tribute to martyrs of forces on occasion of Youm-e Tashakur here.

They said this while talking to the families of the martyrs on the occasion of celebration of Youm-e Tashakur to pay tribute to the martyrs on the occasion of the Day.

They said that Pakistan is in safe hands thanks to the brave sons of the country adding that the sacrifices of Lieutenant Safiullah Shaheed and "Major Ahmar Raza Shaheed would be written in golden letters.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan met the family of Lieutenant Safiullah Shaheed in Quetta and expressed their condolences.

The Chief Minister Balochistan said that, "Thanks to such brave sons, the country is in safe hands, the sacrifice of Lieutenant Safiullah Shaheed would never go in vain.

Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan said that we paid rich tribute to the courage and bravery of Lieutenant Safiullah Shaheed, the sacrifice of Lieutenant Safiullah Shaheed would be written in golden letters.

Later, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan also met the family of Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed and expressed their condolences.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan said that "Sons like Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed are the real strength of the country" and their sacrifice would not go in vain.

Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan said that "we paid tribute to the courage and bravery of Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed" and the sacrifice of Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed would also be written in golden letters.

