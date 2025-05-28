CM Bugti pays tribute to Armed Forces on Youm-e-Takbeer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, commemorated annually on May 28 to mark Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests conducted in 1998.

In his message, the chief minister paid rich tribute to the armed forces and all those who contributed selflessly to making Pakistan’s defense invincible.

CM Bugti said that Pakistan’s nuclear capability serves as a critical factor in maintaining the balance of power in South Asia and sends a clear message to all hostile forces that the country is fully capable of defending its borders and sovereignty.

He hailed the remarkable achievements of Pakistan’s armed forces and nuclear scientists, describing their efforts as historic and a source of immense pride for the nation and future generations.

"Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the importance of collective, selfless service for the prosperity, integrity, and development of the country," he said, adding that the day strengthens every Pakistani’s resolve to make any sacrifice necessary for the defense of the motherland.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also expressed the pride of the people of Balochistan in the armed forces and their continued rejection of anti-military propaganda. He congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s historic victory against India, reaffirming that the country’s defense is in strong hands.

"The enemy must not be under any illusion, no one can harm to this sacred land," he asserted.