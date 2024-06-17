CM Bugti prays for prosperity, progress of country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday offered Eid prayers in Baikhar, District Dera Bugti.

The CM offered Eid prayers at the Eidgah in Baikar with local people.

He prayed for the safety, prosperity, and progress of the country and nation.

After the Eid prayers, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti met with the public to exchange Eid greetings.

A large number of people met with the chief minister and extended Eid greetings.

The CM mingled with the people, greeting elders and people from all walks of life.

APP/ask.