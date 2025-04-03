CM Bugti prays for speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti prayed for the early recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti prayed for the early recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari is a thoughtful, far-sighted and senior political leader of Pakistan and added that the prayers and best wishes of the entire nation are with President Asif Ali Zardari.

God willing, the President will recover soon and fulfill the responsibilities of national guidance in a good manner, he said in his tweet.