QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday reaffirmed government's resolve to take stern action against terrorists behind the Jaffar Express attack.

A high-level meeting on law and order, chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Wednesday. The meeting discussed the recent terrorist attacks, particularly the attack on the Jaffar Express.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Zahid Saleem briefed the meeting, providing details of the Jaffar Express attack, the initial investigations, and security measures being implemented in response.

In his address, Chief Minister Bugti strongly condemned the attack, calling it intolerable, and issued orders for strict action against the perpetrators. He emphasized that terrorists will not be allowed to hold even an inch of ground, noting that such attacks are aimed at creating a sense of violence, but that the state will never allow the enemies of the nation to succeed in their malicious goals.

“The enemies of Pakistan will never succeed in weakening our country. The government will use all its strength to eliminate them,” he said. “It is time to leave behind any confusion and launch a full-scale operation against terrorism.

”

Bugti assured that any attempt to sabotage peace in Balochistan would be thwarted and that hostile forces would be defeated on every front. He further instructed that security agencies would be provided with all necessary resources to ensure the safety of the public, and directed a stern crackdown on terrorists’ facilitators.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that no compromise would be made on the security situation in Balochistan, and urged relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for the attack to be brought to justice soon.

He added that the prompt apprehension of the terrorists would instill a sense of security among the public and send a strong message to the terrorists.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Baber Khan, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Inspector General of Railway Police Raye Tahir, DIG Quetta Police Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya, and other senior officials.

Participants discussed the overall security situation in the province, counter-terrorism measures, and the implementation of tougher security protocols in the future.