CM Bugti Reiterates Zero Tolerance For Terrorists
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday that there was an effective response mechanism in place to deal with the menace of terrorism
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday that there was an effective response mechanism in place to deal with the menace of terrorism.
Talking to newsmen, he said the cowardly enemies of Pakistan are taking the human shield to create law and order to achieve their nefarious designs.
“Soon after the terrorists attacked civilians and law enforcement agencies, on 26th August night, our forces promptly repulsed the attack, many sacrificing their lives for the protection of this homeland, CM Bugti said.
An Army Captain, the only son of his cancer patient father laid down his life leaving behind a ten-month baby,” he said sharing the grief of those families who lost their loved ones in the fight against terror.
He said in the road network, spanning over 4000 kilometers of Balochistan, terrorists find soft targets and weak points to further the foreign agenda and kill innocent people.
" The enemies of Baloch and other people of Balochistan would be dealt with an iron hand, he further vowed.
