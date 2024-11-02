Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday stressed the teachers to play their vital role to spread awareness in the society to counter enemy's propaganda

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday stressed the teachers to play their vital role to spread awareness in the society to counter enemy's propaganda.

"Propaganda by enemies of Pakistan to mislead the youth towards violence and criminal activities should be countered," he said.

Sarfraz Bugti while expressing his views in the "Safar Mualim" organized by Voice of Balochistan, said that various qualified educationists and intellectuals, called from other provinces to train the training of local teacher were sent back in the past, resulted that the province is still suffering.

Through an organized conspiracy launched on social media, the youth is being misled against the state, he said and pointing that it is the responsibility of the local teachers to root out this false narrative from the society.

Teachers from across the province were invited in the program organized under the title ‘Safar Mualim’.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the teachers of Balochistan have a heavy responsibility to educate the students about the difference between perception and reality by imparting modern skills and the current day requirements.

The government is opening new avenues for the youth of the province to play their positive role in the development of the country. Sarfraz Bugti said that the provincial government has been initiated Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program for the first time in the history.

Under the program 10 toppers, boys and girls each from every district, including minorities, will be provided scholarship.

He urged the teachers to teach patriotism to the youth to love with country and social ethics which has been the distinction of our forefathers. He also asked the teachers to guide the youth positively by acquainting them with the reality.

The Chief Minister said that the process of sustainable development is possible by improving the governance model. He emphasized that there should be a relationship of respect and love between the state and the citizen, for which we all have to play our positive role.

Balochistan Chief Minister said that those who pick up guns and take the path of violence are on the wrong way and there will be no change in this futile struggle.

The Chief Minister said that no one should be under any misunderstanding, no one can divide this great state, and people sitting outside are misleading the youth of Balochistan in the narrative of backwardness.

He said that unbalanced development is not only a problem of Balochistan, as the world countries also facing the same issue.

He added that displeasure can be expressed at every forum and with every government, but the distance cannot be created with state, nor can the path of violence be taken by picking up a guns.