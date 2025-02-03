CM Bugti Stresses For National Unity To Combat Enemy's Organized Conspiracy
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the enemies are hatched organized conspiracy against the country and it is essential to combat it with national unity.
The Chief Minister said in a high-level meeting on law and order situation held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, where security issues and development matters in Balochistan were discussed in detail.
The meeting focused on national security, peace and stability in Balochistan, and the establishment of the writ of the state.
The Chief Minister said that a lasting solution to the problems can be found through dialogue, but violence cannot be allowed under any circumstances if someone is not ready for dialogue aimed challenging the state laws.
He categorically said that the writ of the state will be upheld in all circumstances and no one would be allowed to spread unrest.
The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the recent tragic incident in Kalat. He made it clear that those involved in the incident would not be exculpated and would be brought to justice.
He emphasized that the government’s actions for peace and stability in Balochistan would continue, and if anyone resorts to violence, they would be dealt with accordingly.
The Chief Minister mentioned that, for the first time in the province's history, teachers and medical staff had been recruited based on merit. This initiative has been appreciated by the public, who expressed satisfaction with the merit-based recruitment process.
On the regional and international situation, the Chief Minister highlighted that there were organized conspiracies against Pakistan, and the enemy was waging a war on multiple fronts. These included the use of violence through arms and spreading hatred against the state.
He also raised the issue of negative indoctrination of youth through social media, pointing out that enemy forces were attempting to mislead the youth of Balochistan. However, he reassured that the government and state institutions were well aware of these challenges and would confront them effectively.
The Chief Minister further elaborated on the ongoing peace restoration efforts in Balochistan, said that the government was taking serious measures and utilizing all resources to achieve peace and stability.
He also thanked the Prime Minister for his assurances of full solidarity and cooperation with Balochistan, adding that alignment between the Federal government and the province would ensure the achievement of development and stability goals.
