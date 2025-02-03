Open Menu

CM Bugti Stresses For National Unity To Combat Enemy's Organized Conspiracy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

CM Bugti stresses for national unity to combat enemy's organized conspiracy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the enemies are hatched organized conspiracy against the country and it is essential to combat it with national unity.

The Chief Minister said in a high-level meeting on law and order situation held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, where security issues and development matters in Balochistan were discussed in detail.

The meeting focused on national security, peace and stability in Balochistan, and the establishment of the writ of the state.

The Chief Minister said that a lasting solution to the problems can be found through dialogue, but violence cannot be allowed under any circumstances if someone is not ready for dialogue aimed challenging the state laws.

He categorically said that the writ of the state will be upheld in all circumstances and no one would be allowed to spread unrest.

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the recent tragic incident in Kalat. He made it clear that those involved in the incident would not be exculpated and would be brought to justice.

He emphasized that the government’s actions for peace and stability in Balochistan would continue, and if anyone resorts to violence, they would be dealt with accordingly.

The Chief Minister mentioned that, for the first time in the province's history, teachers and medical staff had been recruited based on merit. This initiative has been appreciated by the public, who expressed satisfaction with the merit-based recruitment process.

On the regional and international situation, the Chief Minister highlighted that there were organized conspiracies against Pakistan, and the enemy was waging a war on multiple fronts. These included the use of violence through arms and spreading hatred against the state.

He also raised the issue of negative indoctrination of youth through social media, pointing out that enemy forces were attempting to mislead the youth of Balochistan. However, he reassured that the government and state institutions were well aware of these challenges and would confront them effectively.

The Chief Minister further elaborated on the ongoing peace restoration efforts in Balochistan, said that the government was taking serious measures and utilizing all resources to achieve peace and stability.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for his assurances of full solidarity and cooperation with Balochistan, adding that alignment between the Federal government and the province would ensure the achievement of development and stability goals.

Recent Stories

DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support ..

DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Chal ..

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

16 minutes ago
 EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA ope ..

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

46 minutes ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses co ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..

1 hour ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

1 hour ago
 ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

1 hour ago
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

1 hour ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

1 hour ago
 National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

2 hours ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

3 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

3 hours ago
 PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan