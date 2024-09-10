Open Menu

CM Bugti Takes Notice Of Closed Govt Schools, Directs To Reopen Them Till Dec 14

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM

CM Bugti takes notice of closed govt schools, directs to reopen them till Dec 14

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday took notice of closed government schools of Pishin district and directed to reopen them till December 14, 2024 for interest of students future.

He expressed these views while visiting of Pishin District. The chief minister said that no compromise would be made on education, provincial government was starving to provide all opportunities to official schools to improve quality of education saying that teachers would be appointed on contract basis to meet shortage of them in the educational institutions.

The CM said that Pishin would be made model town with the aim to provide basic facilities to public in the area.

"Public issues will be solved by ensuring of good governance" he said and added that he was striving to ensure better services delivery of government departments after functional them which was also essential for progress of the province.

Tribal leaders and dignitaries met with chief minister and informed him about their issues being faced be them in Pishin district.The CM also assured them that he would take measures to address their problems.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the house of Member of Provincial Assembly Asghar Khan Tareen and offered Fateh on demise of his uncle Haji Abdul Nabi.

