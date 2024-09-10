CM Bugti Takes Notice Of Closed Govt Schools, Directs To Reopen Them Till Dec 14
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday took notice of closed government schools of Pishin district and directed to reopen them till December 14, 2024 for interest of students future.
He expressed these views while visiting of Pishin District. The chief minister said that no compromise would be made on education, provincial government was starving to provide all opportunities to official schools to improve quality of education saying that teachers would be appointed on contract basis to meet shortage of them in the educational institutions.
The CM said that Pishin would be made model town with the aim to provide basic facilities to public in the area.
"Public issues will be solved by ensuring of good governance" he said and added that he was striving to ensure better services delivery of government departments after functional them which was also essential for progress of the province.
Tribal leaders and dignitaries met with chief minister and informed him about their issues being faced be them in Pishin district.The CM also assured them that he would take measures to address their problems.
Earlier, the chief minister visited the house of Member of Provincial Assembly Asghar Khan Tareen and offered Fateh on demise of his uncle Haji Abdul Nabi.
Recent Stories
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM seeks five-year vision reports from parliamentary secretaries1 minute ago
-
Nawanis call on PM Shehbaz1 minute ago
-
Over Rs309 mln out of Rs1 bln collected from POS invoice fee collection: Aurangzeb11 minutes ago
-
Chandio urges all political parties to work for economic prosperity of Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
DC Tank ensure to take major steps to improve TMA11 minutes ago
-
Youngster crushed to death under train21 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive continues in ICT; 2 held for violations21 minutes ago
-
ATC declares two PTI leaders as POs in May-9 case31 minutes ago
-
Minister holds PEF 88th BoD meeting31 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme31 minutes ago
-
Strong surveillance, regular monitoring basis of reduced dengue cases, says CEO Health41 minutes ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC extends physical remand of two accused51 minutes ago