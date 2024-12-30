Open Menu

CM Bugti Takes Notice Of Closure Of National Highways: Rind

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Government’s spokesman Shahid Rind on Monday said that the Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has taken notice of the closure of National Highways.

He said this while addressing a press conference here that provincial government has imposed section 144 in the province, various national highways of Balochistan were closed in protest since the previous day causing problems for public in the area.

“Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had said on the first day that peaceful protest is the right of everyone”, he said.

Shahid Rind said that the provincial government has always allowed protests saying that no one would be allowed to close national highways in protest.

He said that Grand Health Alliance (GHA) would implement the High Court orders regarding the protest. He said that protests are continued at three places in Balochistan adding that people who went missing in the past have been recovered due to protests. The Spokesman said that no hospitals are being taken towards privatization.

