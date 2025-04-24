Open Menu

CM Bugti Terms Decisions Of National Security Committee As Positive Sign For Protection Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday termed the important and timely decisions taken in the National Security Committee meeting as a decisive step towards protecting the country’s security and sovereignty.

In a message on social networking site X (formerly Twitter), Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Pakistan has always prioritized peace, stability and regional cooperation

but India’s announcement to suspend the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is a highly provocative and irresponsible act which the entire Pakistani nation rejects.

The CM said that if India tries to stop or divert Pakistan’s water under water aggression, it would further escalate bilateral tensions and this move could be considered a direct declaration of war and it to be given a befitting reply.

He appreciated the National Security Committee’s categorical stance that Pakistan would not allow any cost to be used against Pakistan. but could not compromise on its national sovereignty and the fundamental rights of the people.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that decisions like the closure of Pakistan's airspace and Wagah border, complete suspension of all trade with India through third countries, and reduction in the staff of the Indian High Commission had become inevitable.

He said that these steps reflect Pakistan's self-reliant policy against India's continued aggressive policies.

The Chief Minister termed the cancellation of all visas issued to Indian citizens and the revocation of visas granted under SAARC as a wise step which is in line with the national interest.

He said that the entire nation is united to protect the integrity, national dignity and resources of Pakistan and is always ready to confront any aggression.

Mir Sarfraz said that the people and government of Balochistan stand with the Federal government and the armed forces in national security decisions and would play every possible role in the defense of the country.

