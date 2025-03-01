CM Bugti to give priority to Balochistan’s backward districts in federal PSDP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday directed that priority should be given to the backward districts of the province in the Federal PSDP and development schemes should be selected.

He expressed these while chairing a review meeting on the proposed provincial development projects of the federal public sector development programme (PSDP) 2025-26 at the Chief Minister Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi,

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan,Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit,

Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan and other relevant officials.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department gave a briefing on the proposed development projects in agriculture, irrigation,

drinking water, communication, energy and health, including other sectors in the upcoming federal development program.

Addressing the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that such provincial projects that are feasible should be included in the upcoming federal development program.

The Chief Minister said that it is necessary to improve communication links and complete irrigation projects in Balochistan soon.

He expressed his determination that his case regarding the construction and development of the province would be presented effectively to the federation.

He said that public projects and welfare are at the top of the provincial priorities,

The provincial government believes in the equal development of all the districts of the province

and our aim is to present such provincial development projects that are truly beneficial for the people of the province.