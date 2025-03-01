Open Menu

CM Bugti To Give Priority To Balochistan’s Backward Districts In Federal PSDP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 09:10 PM

CM Bugti to give priority to Balochistan’s backward districts in federal PSDP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday directed that priority should be given to the backward districts of the province in the Federal PSDP and development schemes should be selected.

He expressed these while chairing a review meeting on the proposed provincial development projects of the federal public sector development programme (PSDP) 2025-26 at the Chief Minister Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi,

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan,Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit,

Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan and other relevant officials.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department gave a briefing on the proposed development projects in agriculture, irrigation,

drinking water, communication, energy and health, including other sectors in the upcoming federal development program.

Addressing the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that such provincial projects that are feasible should be included in the upcoming federal development program.

The Chief Minister said that it is necessary to improve communication links and complete irrigation projects in Balochistan soon.

He expressed his determination that his case regarding the construction and development of the province would be presented effectively to the federation.

He said that public projects and welfare are at the top of the provincial priorities,

The provincial government believes in the equal development of all the districts of the province

and our aim is to present such provincial development projects that are truly beneficial for the people of the province.

Recent Stories

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

1 minute ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

2 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

3 hours ago
 Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

3 hours ago
 Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

3 hours ago
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

3 hours ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

5 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

6 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

6 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan