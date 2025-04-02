CM Bugti updates PM on Balochistan situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday and briefed him on the situation in his province.

The chief minister also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the premier.

The two leaders held detailed discussions on economic, social and law and order situation in Balochistan. The ongoing development projects, started by the Federal government in Balochistan, also came under discussion in the meeting.

The premier emphasised providing all possible support for development of Balochistan. He reaffirmed that development of Balochistan was among top priorities of the federal government and all possible steps would be taken in that regard.