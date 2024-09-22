Open Menu

CM Bugti Urges Youth To Play Role In Development Of Province

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday urged youth to play an active role in the construction and development of the province keeping in mind all these constructive aspects so that the society and the province could be reflected and interpreted in the best way.

In his message regarding Pashtun Culture Day, he said that our province is consisted different nations, tribes as there is a bouquet of people belonging to race and colour.

He said that the unique culture, traditions and civilization of our province is the hallmark of the people living here.

The CM said that living and conscious nations protect their cultural and traditional values and historical heritage saying that the purpose of celebrating this day is to better understand all these traditions, culture, unique way of life and try to keep it alive forever.

In the literary history of the province, Pashtun poets, literary historians and writers have given the cultural, historical and traditional interpretation of the province in a good way, he said.

He said that all the poets and writers have always taught the Pashtun nation unity, harmony, national unity, bravery, unity and consensus and positive and constructive thinking beyond all kinds of prejudice.

“Today's youth need to play an active role in the construction and development of the province keeping in mind all these constructive aspects so that the society and the province can be reflected and interpreted in the best way”, he said.

He said that while Pashtun cuisine and hospitality have always been remembered in golden terms in history.

The CM said that in their books, Pashtun writers have taught tolerance, tolerance, temperance, and moderation to promote collectivity.

He said that this day teaches us to fully follow all these positive principle and by rejecting destructive thinking, it leads to the creation of a constructive society.

