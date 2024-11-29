CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda against Pakistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday launched the Pink Scooty scheme for students and working women in the province and said that every talented and position-holding female student of Balochistan would be given a pink scooty

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday launched the Pink Scooty scheme for students and working women in the province and said that every talented and position-holding female student of Balochistan would be given a pink scooty.

He said teachers, students and working women can also benefit from this scheme as a comprehensive Pink Scooty scheme is being introduced in the province to empowered students.

The scooty would be awarded on monthly installments basis on merit and the scheme would be extended to the entire province.

Addressing the ceremony of presenting Pink Scooties to 50 female students of Government Girls Post Graduate Degree College, Quetta, the chief minister said that for the first time in the history of the province, they were introducing Pink Scooties scheme for female students.

Sarfraz Bugti said that every female student would be benefited from this scheme in order to empower women in Balochistan.

The chief minister said that the government has striving hard to educate the youth especially girls of the province and they will be play their pivotal role for the betterment of the society.

He added that the dream of women empowerment was becoming a reality in Balochistan as the government was committed to empower women in every sector to provide equal opportunities for development.

Sarfraz Bugti said 5 women deputy commissioners are appointed in Balochistan who are doing better than 30 other male deputy commissioners.

The Chief Minister said that organized conspiracies are being hatched against Pakistan and the youth are being brainwashed against the state due to unbalanced development.

"Under an organized conspiracy from different countries, negative mindsets of the youth are being created through artificial intelligence," he added.

He emphasised the need for youth to reject false propaganda against Pakistan, realize the facts of development as no country, province or region has the same level of development.

He said the issue of unbalanced development is not only found in Pakistan but also in the whole world, adding that the issue is being used here to create hate against the state.

He urged the youth to resist such misinformation through their actions and social media platforms and also play their role for the development of country.

Referring to past tragedies, Bugti highlighted incidents like the Mastung attack on students and terrorist violence against the Hazara community and Bahadur Khan Women University. He reiterated his resolve to combat terrorism with the help of the youth, ensuring that educational institutions remain active and thriving.

He said despite all these acts of terrorism, the educational institutions are populated and we will fight terrorism with the help of youth and not allow the maladjusted of educational institutions.

He said the students and youth should convince their parents to move forward against corruption, adding that do not give money to anyone for getting a job.

Bugti affirmed his commitment to merit-based reforms, recalling his pledge during his first day in the assembly that no jobs would be sold under his administration. He shared a success story from Pishin, where a sweeper’s daughter secured a government job purely on merit, illustrating his government’s focus on creating equal opportunities for all.

The chief minister said that the youth should be my arm and support me in the struggle for eliminating corruption in the province. He affirmed his vision of empowering women across the province, stating that initiatives like the pink scooty scheme are a step toward achieving this goal.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also announced the immediate completion of Prof. Nazima Talib Education Block in Government Girls Post Graduate Degree College Quetta.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has fulfilled his promise that the continuation of bringing reforms in education sector in the province which would help in promotion of education and increasing the ratio of female education.