CM Bugti visits Civil Hospital to enquire after health of colliers injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti visited the Trauma Center Civil Hospital on Saturday evening to enquire about the healths colliers injured who were injured in incident of attack in Duki last night.

The Chief Minister expressed prayers and good wishes for the recovery of the injured.

On this occasion, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and MD Trauma Center Dr. Kamran Khan Kasi briefed the Chief Minister about the medical facilities and conditions provided to the laborers and other patients under treatment in the trauma center.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan inquired about the treatment facilities provided to the relatives of the injured and patients under treatment who expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities.

Balochistan Chief Minister assured the relatives of the injured laborers in the terrorist incident that all the victims would be given better treatment at the government level and compensation could also be paid to them.

On this occasion, Provincial Ministers Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Mir Salim Ahmad Khosa, IG Police Balochistan Muazzam Jah Ansari, Secretary Health Balochistan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai, DG Health Balochistan Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhail, MD Trauma Center Dr. Kamran Khan Kasi, Medical Superintendent Civil Sandman Hospital Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Panizai were also present.