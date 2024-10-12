CM Bugti Visits Civil Hospital To Enquire After Health Of Colliers Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti visited the Trauma Center Civil Hospital on Saturday evening to enquire about the healths colliers injured who were injured in incident of attack in Duki last night.
The Chief Minister expressed prayers and good wishes for the recovery of the injured.
On this occasion, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and MD Trauma Center Dr. Kamran Khan Kasi briefed the Chief Minister about the medical facilities and conditions provided to the laborers and other patients under treatment in the trauma center.
The Chief Minister of Balochistan inquired about the treatment facilities provided to the relatives of the injured and patients under treatment who expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities.
Balochistan Chief Minister assured the relatives of the injured laborers in the terrorist incident that all the victims would be given better treatment at the government level and compensation could also be paid to them.
On this occasion, Provincial Ministers Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Mir Salim Ahmad Khosa, IG Police Balochistan Muazzam Jah Ansari, Secretary Health Balochistan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai, DG Health Balochistan Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhail, MD Trauma Center Dr. Kamran Khan Kasi, Medical Superintendent Civil Sandman Hospital Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Panizai were also present.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azfar Ahsan meets Saudi investment minister to foster B2B investments13 seconds ago
-
Kohat XI clinches night cricket tournament title in thrilling final match16 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi police deploy 3500 personnel during SCO Summit19 seconds ago
-
Dr Arif Alvi visits Chinese Consulate to offer condolence over killing of Chinese citizens22 seconds ago
-
Ali Hassan condemns killing of mine workers in Duki25 seconds ago
-
Schoolchildren take to street rally in Mirpur AJK to express solidarity with Palestine31 seconds ago
-
Model garment villages to increase exports: Minister34 seconds ago
-
Youth commits suicide11 minutes ago
-
PTI proved to be nonpolitical entity: Talal Chaudhary21 minutes ago
-
Seven robbers arrested, valuables recovered21 minutes ago
-
PMA elections tomorrow30 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers held30 minutes ago