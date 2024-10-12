Open Menu

CM Bugti Visits Civil Hospital To Enquire After Health Of Colliers Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM

CM Bugti visits Civil Hospital to enquire after health of colliers injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti visited the Trauma Center Civil Hospital on Saturday evening to enquire about the healths colliers injured who were injured in incident of attack in Duki last night.

The Chief Minister expressed prayers and good wishes for the recovery of the injured.

On this occasion, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and MD Trauma Center Dr. Kamran Khan Kasi briefed the Chief Minister about the medical facilities and conditions provided to the laborers and other patients under treatment in the trauma center.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan inquired about the treatment facilities provided to the relatives of the injured and patients under treatment who expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities.

Balochistan Chief Minister assured the relatives of the injured laborers in the terrorist incident that all the victims would be given better treatment at the government level and compensation could also be paid to them.

On this occasion, Provincial Ministers Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Mir Salim Ahmad Khosa, IG Police Balochistan Muazzam Jah Ansari, Secretary Health Balochistan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai, DG Health Balochistan Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhail, MD Trauma Center Dr. Kamran Khan Kasi, Medical Superintendent Civil Sandman Hospital Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Panizai were also present.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Police All Government

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

4 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

11 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

20 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

24 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan