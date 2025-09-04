Open Menu

CM Bugti Vows Full Support For Revival Of Hockey In Balochistan

APP - Associated Press Of Pakistan Published September 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

CM Bugti vows full support for revival of hockey in Balochistan

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday reaffirmed the Balochistan government’s unwavering support for the promotion and development of hockey, expressing optimism that this collaboration would help restore the sport’s former glory across the province and the country.

In a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Balochistan, the chief minister met with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti to discuss the future of the national sport.

The PHF President briefed the chief minister on the recent performance of Pakistan’s hockey team, including its participation in the prestigious Pro League. Chief Minister Bugti commended the federation’s leadership for its dedicated efforts in revitalizing hockey both at home and on the international stage.

“The players’ recent achievements have brought pride to the nation,” Bugti remarked, applauding the team’s performance and the federation’s commitment to the sport.

PHF President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti thanked the chief minister for his encouragement and pledged to continue working closely with the provincial government to strengthen hockey’s foundation nationwide.

To mark the occasion, the PHF President presented a commemorative souvenir to Chief Minister Bugti, symbolizing the shared commitment to reviving Pakistan’s national sport.

Recent Stories

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

14 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

42 minutes ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

2 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

7 hours ago
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

19 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan