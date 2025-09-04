CM Bugti Vows Full Support For Revival Of Hockey In Balochistan
Published September 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday reaffirmed the Balochistan government’s unwavering support for the promotion and development of hockey, expressing optimism that this collaboration would help restore the sport’s former glory across the province and the country.
In a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Balochistan, the chief minister met with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti to discuss the future of the national sport.
The PHF President briefed the chief minister on the recent performance of Pakistan’s hockey team, including its participation in the prestigious Pro League. Chief Minister Bugti commended the federation’s leadership for its dedicated efforts in revitalizing hockey both at home and on the international stage.
“The players’ recent achievements have brought pride to the nation,” Bugti remarked, applauding the team’s performance and the federation’s commitment to the sport.
PHF President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti thanked the chief minister for his encouragement and pledged to continue working closely with the provincial government to strengthen hockey’s foundation nationwide.
To mark the occasion, the PHF President presented a commemorative souvenir to Chief Minister Bugti, symbolizing the shared commitment to reviving Pakistan’s national sport.
