CM Bugti vows swift completion of police infrastructure to ensure public safety

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening law enforcement infrastructure, declaring that the timely completion of police development projects will foster a safer and more peaceful environment for the public.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Police Project Management Unit on Tuesday, CM Bugti reviewed the progress of ongoing police initiatives and outlined future strategies. The meeting brought together key provincial figures including Provincial Ministers Saleem Khan Khosa and Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretaries Hamza Shafqat (Home) and Zahid Saleem (Development), Acting IGP Saeed Wazir DIG CTD Aitizaz Hussain Goraya, Additional IG Development Javed Khan, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretaries of Finance and Communications and senior officials from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The meeting approved the release of funds for police development projects that have remained incomplete since 2014. Notably, 100 percent funding was sanctioned for the completion of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Complex, a key initiative in the province’s anti-terrorism strategy.

CM Bugti directed that ten under-construction police stations across various districts should be completed within two months. He emphasized the need for robust supervision and monitoring mechanisms to ensure quality and timely delivery, warning that negligence or delays would not be tolerated.

“The modernization of police infrastructure is a top priority for the Government of Balochistan,” said CM Bugti. “It is essential not only for improving law and order but also for restoring public trust in our institutions.”

He stressed that upgrading the CTD is vital for effectively combating terrorism and called for strict oversight of all ongoing projects to guarantee transparency and efficiency.

CM Sarfraz Bugti added that the successful execution of police projects would usher in a new era of peace and stability in Balochistan, reinforcing the province’s commitment to public safety and institutional integrity.