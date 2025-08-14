CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has issued a strong condemnation of efforts to destabilize the province, declaring that all attempts to sow hatred and unrest will be decisively defeated.

Speaking at the Marka-e-Haq—Independence Day celebration in Quetta, Bugti emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands united like a wall of steel against hostile forces.

“The sun of peace is rising once again in Balochistan, thanks to the unmatched sacrifices of our security forces,” Bugti said.

He criticized those who incite Baloch youth to take up arms, noting the hypocrisy of leaders whose own children study abroad while Baloch youth are pushed into conflict.

“They manipulate young Baloch girls into wearing suicide jackets, while we send our students to Harvard and Oxford universities on scholarships,” he said. “The Baloch people must decide who truly serves them.”

Bugti praised the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, police, FC, Air Force, Navy, and Levies, crediting their courage for restoring peace in Balochistan and across the country.

He highlighted the role of soldiers from remote areas who continue to lay down their lives for the province’s stability.

“We are committed to ending this senseless conflict and steering Balochistan toward peace and development,” he declared. “Protecting our independence is a sacred duty for every citizen.”

In a strongly worded statement, Bugti denounced those who kill civilians, teachers, laborers, and leaders under the guise of Baloch nationalism. “True Baloch uphold traditions, protect their neighbors, and sacrifice for their guests.

Those who spill innocent blood cannot claim to represent Baloch identity.”

While affirming the constitutional right to protest, Bugti stressed that maintaining law and order is the government’s non-negotiable responsibility. “One year ago, we promised peace. Today, the improvement is visible,” he said.

He also shared the story of a wounded soldier who refused to leave the battlefield, calling it a symbol of the resilience that underpins lasting peace in the province.

Addressing Balochistan’s youth, Bugti warned against falling prey to foreign propaganda and divisive narratives. “The enemy seeks to destabilize us through misinformation and incitement,” he cautioned.

He reiterated the government’s willingness to engage in dialogue — but only within the framework of Pakistan’s Constitution. “Some elements are pushing our youth toward militancy. We are committed to bringing them back through education, employment, and development.”

Bugti revealed that 28,000 Baloch youth are currently serving in the Pakistan Army, actively defending the country. “A few misguided voices cannot drown out the aspirations of 250 million Pakistanis,” he said.

He also addressed university and college students, acknowledging the misuse of social media to mislead them. “Under my administration, there has been no sale of education seats or government jobs. Merit will continue to prevail.”

Bugti concluded by announcing plans to personally visit educational institutions to hear students’ concerns and resolve them within constitutional bounds. “We are committed to building a future for our youth based on peace, merit, and opportunity.”