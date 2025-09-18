- Home
CM Bugti Vows To Ensure Special Care Of Women, Elderly, Children In Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday reaffirmed that the ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees would be carried out in a transparent, well-organized and dignified manner to safeguard the self-respect of every individual.
He emphasized that the provincial government was implementing the Federal policy on repatriation and maintaining close coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting here, which reviewed the repatriation process of Afghan refugees and the law-and-order situation in Qila Abdullah district.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hamza Shafqaat, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Inspector General Police Muhammad Tahir, Director General Levies Abdul Ghaffar Magsi, Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Kakar, and Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Balochistan Arbab Talib Mola. DIG Zhob, Deputy Commissioners, besides District Police Officers of Qila Abdullah and Chaman through video link.
The Additional Chief Secretary Home briefed the meeting on the repatriation process and security measures.
During the session, the Chief Minister issued clear directives that women, elderly persons, and children must be given special attention, and any humiliating or disrespectful behavior would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He also warned that complaints of insulting conduct would lead to immediate action against the concerned officials.
The CM further instructed that maximum assistance and facilitation must be extended during the repatriation process, including the temporary recruitment of female security personnel to assist women.
He stressed that the government’s foremost priority is to complete the repatriation process while upholding human dignity.
The meeting also reviewed the overall law-and-order situation in Qila Abdullah.
The chief minister ordered that all criminal elements in the district be eliminated without delay, with indiscriminate operations to be carried out regardless of the jurisdiction of Levies or Police.
He categorically stated that no criminal group would be granted leniency and assured that the provincial government would provide all necessary resources for restoring peace and order.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti assigned a special task to the divisional and district administration of Qila Abdullah, directing them to take immediate and effective steps for peace restoration and to submit daily progress reports to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
