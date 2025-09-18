Open Menu

CM Bugti Vows To Ensure Special Care Of Women, Elderly, Children In Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

CM Bugti vows to ensure special care of women, elderly, children in repatriation of Afghan refugees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday reaffirmed that the ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees would be carried out in a transparent, well-organized and dignified manner to safeguard the self-respect of every individual.

He emphasized that the provincial government was implementing the Federal policy on repatriation and maintaining close coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting here, which reviewed the repatriation process of Afghan refugees and the law-and-order situation in Qila Abdullah district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hamza Shafqaat, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Inspector General Police Muhammad Tahir, Director General Levies Abdul Ghaffar Magsi, Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Kakar, and Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Balochistan Arbab Talib Mola. DIG Zhob, Deputy Commissioners, besides District Police Officers of Qila Abdullah and Chaman through video link.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home briefed the meeting on the repatriation process and security measures.

During the session, the Chief Minister issued clear directives that women, elderly persons, and children must be given special attention, and any humiliating or disrespectful behavior would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He also warned that complaints of insulting conduct would lead to immediate action against the concerned officials.

The CM further instructed that maximum assistance and facilitation must be extended during the repatriation process, including the temporary recruitment of female security personnel to assist women.

He stressed that the government’s foremost priority is to complete the repatriation process while upholding human dignity.

The meeting also reviewed the overall law-and-order situation in Qila Abdullah.

The chief minister ordered that all criminal elements in the district be eliminated without delay, with indiscriminate operations to be carried out regardless of the jurisdiction of Levies or Police.

He categorically stated that no criminal group would be granted leniency and assured that the provincial government would provide all necessary resources for restoring peace and order.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti assigned a special task to the divisional and district administration of Qila Abdullah, directing them to take immediate and effective steps for peace restoration and to submit daily progress reports to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Recent Stories

India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investmen ..

India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds 13th meeting

37 minutes ago
 UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, pros ..

UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, prosperity regionally, globally: N ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliam ..

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhan ..

Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

2 hours ago
 Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Pa ..

Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business C ..

40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo

2 hours ago
 SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition frame ..

SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework

2 hours ago
 The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan a ..

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..

2 hours ago
 Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch ac ..

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite con ..

AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan