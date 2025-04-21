Open Menu

CM Bugti Vows To Improve Education At Districts Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:55 PM

CM Bugti vows to improve education at districts level

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday directed to conduct a comprehensive and systematic survey regarding the educational needs in all districts so that fact-based planning could be possible

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday directed to conduct a comprehensive and systematic survey regarding the educational needs in all districts so that fact-based planning could be possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over an important meeting on the progress and improvement of the umbrella schemes of the Education Department at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

The meeting reviewed the progress, transparency, and effective implementation of the ongoing and proposed schemes in detail.

In the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that under the umbrella schemes of the Education Department, coordination should be created between the estimated cost and the allocated resources so that there is no waste of resources and each scheme is completed effectively.

He clarified that such districts which are backward in the field of education should be given priority in the umbrella schemes so that educational imbalance could be eliminated.

He emphasized that the distribution of resources available for the umbrella schemes should be done only on the basis of transparency and merit, above all kinds of expediency, pressure or political influence.

The CM said that the basic schools deprived of facilities should be given top priority in these schemes so that educational improvement could be ensured at the grassroots level.

Mr. Bugti directed that monitoring committees should be activated at the district level for effective monitoring of development projects and transparency and effectiveness should be given priority in all schemes.

He said that it is imperative to take into account the opinions and needs of the local community in education-related schemes so that the projects are in line with the ground realities.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Advisor to Local Governments Nawabzada Baba Amir Hamza Khan Zehri, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan, Secretary Education Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon and other senior officers of the relevant departments.

The Chief Minister urged all the authorities that they would not compromise on institutional improvement, transparent procedures, and effective implementation to bring about real change in the field of education.

Recent Stories

CM Bugti vows to improve education at districts le ..

CM Bugti vows to improve education at districts level

2 minutes ago
 SSUET secures 3rd position at Regional Round (Sind ..

SSUET secures 3rd position at Regional Round (Sindh) of Pakistan Universities De ..

2 minutes ago
 Students pay tribute to Allama Iqbal on his death ..

Students pay tribute to Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Sialkot Chamber shows keen interest in ‘Single C ..

Sialkot Chamber shows keen interest in ‘Single Country Exhibition in Addis Aba ..

2 minutes ago
 KP CS reviews progress on uplift schemes, governan ..

KP CS reviews progress on uplift schemes, governance reforms

2 minutes ago
 3 arrested over blackmailing citizen

3 arrested over blackmailing citizen

2 minutes ago
ADJs, Civil Judges transfer, posting ordered

ADJs, Civil Judges transfer, posting ordered

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest vehicle lifter' recover stolen vehic ..

Police arrest vehicle lifter' recover stolen vehicle

2 minutes ago
 A week long Anti-Polio campaign kicks off across B ..

A week long Anti-Polio campaign kicks off across Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 RTO-1 continues action against PoS violation, tax ..

RTO-1 continues action against PoS violation, tax evasion

2 minutes ago
 Talal Chaudhry condoles with family of 12 killed i ..

Talal Chaudhry condoles with family of 12 killed in traffic accident

2 minutes ago
 ASEAN trade delegation visits FPCCI to explore tra ..

ASEAN trade delegation visits FPCCI to explore trade opportunities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan