CM Bugti vows to make Aviation Wing functional on modern requirements

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that provincial government would utilize all resources to make the Aviation Wing functional according to modern requirements which could be made an effective institution for public welfare.

He said this while chairing a review meeting of the Balochistan Aviation Wing at the Chief Minister Secretariat here.

The reorganization of the wing, its functionality and its public welfare use were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Director General Aviation Wing Balochistan Captain Ali Azad gave a detailed briefing in the meeting.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

In the review meeting, it was decided to utilize the Balochistan Aviation Wing not only for VIP movement but also to expand it in emergency situations, rescue and emergency services.

Addressing at the meeting, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that under the Young Pilots Training Program, the youth of Balochistan would be provided with international standard training and given the best career opportunities which could open new doors of development and prosperity in the province.

He said that we have decided to use modern aviation facilities for public welfare so that a quick response could be given in any emergency.

The CM said that the Young Pilots Training Program for the youth under the Balochistan Aviation Wing is of exceptional importance which could play a key role in promoting the aviation sector in the province.

He said that through this program, aviation experts to be prepared at the local level by providing modern training to the youth which would prove beneficial not only for Balochistan but also for the whole of Pakistan in the future.

The Chief Minister directed during the meeting that the infrastructure of the Aviation Wing should be further strengthened and practical steps should be taken to improve all its sectors, a comprehensive roadmap should be prepared and to be presented.

Mir Bugti said that a systematic approach would be adopted for the training of pilots in Balochistan so that world-class aviation training could be provided to the youth.

The meeting expressed its determination that the Aviation Wing will be developed on modern lines and developed as a model aviation wing not only for Balochistan but also for the whole of Pakistan which would play a full role not only in the VIP movement but also in emergency situations, rescue services and other public welfare projects.