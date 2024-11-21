CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to foreign investors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that the provincial government would provide suitable environment to attract domestic and foreign investors as all facilities to be ensured to the investors to set up factories in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBOIT). It was decided to fully activate the Balochistan Board of Investment.

The meeting also approved the appointment of the head of the investment board, various proposals for investment in Balochistan were also considered. It was decided in the meeting that facility centers would be established for the convenience of domestic and foreign investors and to implement these measures.

The Chief Minister also ordered the formation of a committee headed by the Chief Secretary of Balochistan.It was decided in the meeting that "Balochistan business Summit" will also be organized for investment in Balochistan.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Balochistan has mineral resources as well as a long coastline and this region is the most suitable region for investment.

He said that fool proof security would be provided to the investors saying that investors would come to Balochistan without any fear and could provide complete security.

The Chief Minister said that private investors are keenly interested in setting up more industrial estates in Balochistan.

He said that the provincial government would provide favorable environment for investment by providing gas, water, infrastructure and basic facilities.The CM also directed the BBOIT to create such projects that would increase the resources of the province and attract investors to invest in the province.

He said that for investment in Balochistan, it is necessary to implement such measures that could help in providing a safe environment for investors.The Chief Minister said that with the arrival of investors in Balochistan, the province would move towards economic self-sufficiency which will lead to economic development and prosperity of Balochistan as a whole.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Vice Chairman BBOT Bilal Khan Kakar, Chief Executive Officer BBOIT Major Retired Kabir Zirkun and other relevant officials.