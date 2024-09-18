CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to private sector for investment promotion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that facilities would be provided to the private sectors under one window operation to promote investment in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the creation of a private special economic zone in the province at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary Imran Zarkoon, Finance Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Industries Dura Baloch, Chief Executive Officer of Nida Pvt Ltd Muhammad Imran Akram and Ayesha Rasheed.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities on the proposed project of private economic zone in Turbat.

Addressing at the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Balochistan is a suitable province for investment to speed up economic activities in the area and to create a special economic zone at the government level to provide employment opportunities in the private sector saying that private economic zones are also being encouraged.

He said that the provincial government would cooperate with the private sector for the purpose of implementing viable projects for the formation of private economic zones, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of the Industries Department to issue provincial level NOC's in various sectors without delay so that the private sector could start implementing the projects.