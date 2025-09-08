Open Menu

CM Bugti Vows To Tackle Healthcare Challenges In Balochistan Through Partnerships

Published September 08, 2025

CM Bugti vows to tackle healthcare challenges in Balochistan through partnerships

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed government’s commitment to tackling the province’s healthcare challenges during a visit to Mir Ghulam Qadir Bugti Hospital in Baiker

The facility, operated in collaboration with Indus Hospital, serves as a model for public-private partnership in the region.

The facility, operated in collaboration with Indus Hospital, serves as a model for public-private partnership in the region.

During his visit, CM Bugti inspected various departments, wards, and the hospital pharmacy, receiving a comprehensive briefing on the services being provided to patients. He emphasized the provincial government’s resolve to improve healthcare access across Balochistan’s vast and sparsely populated landscape.

Sarfraz Bugti acknowledged the logistical difficulties of delivering basic medical services in a province that spans 43 percent of the country's landmass. He outlined a two-pronged strategy aimed at modernizing basic health units and reducing pressure on tertiary care hospitals.

This approach, he said, would not only enhance the quality of specialized treatment but also spare citizens the financial and logistical burden of traveling to other provinces for care.

“The goal is to bring quality healthcare to people’s doorsteps,” Sarfraz Bugti said, adding that reforms are underway to upgrade public health infrastructure and foster meaningful collaboration with private institutions.

The chief minister praised the partnership with Indus Hospital, noting that its involvement at Mir Ghulam Qadir Bugti Hospital has produced measurable improvements. He described the initiative as a practical reflection of the government’s broader vision for healthcare reform.

Sarfraz Bugti announced the plans to expand basic health services to Balochistan’s most remote areas, ensuring that every citizen has access to essential medical care.

