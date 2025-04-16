CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday welcomed the Federal government's decision to utilize savings from reduced global petroleum prices for development projects in the province.

Addressing a press conference alongside Commerce Minister Jam Kamal and Science and Technology Minister Khalid Magsi, Bugti stated that instead of lowering fuel prices, the funds would be allocated to critical infrastructure initiatives.

These include the dualization of the N-25 highway and the completion of Phase 2 of the Kachhi Canal.

Bugti expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for allocating funds to key provincial projects, particularly the development of the N-25 highway and the upgrade fulfills a key public demand, transforming the notoriously dangerous Karachi-Chaman route - once called the "Bloody Highway" - into a modern thoroughfare.

The project aims to enhance regional connectivity and unlock economic potential, addressing years of local concerns.

Bugti emphasized that the N-25 project would serve national interests, with all citizens contributing to its progress. The initiative reflects the government's broader strategy to enhance infrastructure and stimulate economic growth in Balochistan.

The chief minister stressed that border trade and smuggling are fundamentally different, clarifying that the government aims to regularize cross-border commerce through ongoing talks with federal authorities.

He emphasized a two-pronged approach: cracking down on smuggling while creating legitimate, profitable business opportunities for locals. "We will eliminate illicit activities but promote genuine trade," Bugti affirmed.

