CM Bugti's Policy For Youth; A Positive Sign; MPA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 10:44 PM
Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Balochistan Nawabzada Mir Zareen Khan Magsi on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has introduced a policy for youth which was a very positive step for them
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Balochistan Nawabzada Mir Zareen Khan Magsi on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has introduced a policy for youth which was a very positive step for them.
He shared these views in his statement issued here saying that we must engage with the youth and promote a peaceful and positive sector in Balochistan.
The MPA said that measures would be taken to implement procedures of monitoring for ensuring good governance saying that we have to think one step ahead to improve major sectors like health and education and these institutions have to focus on improving policies.
We should start acting as one nation, under the ambit of Pakistan, we are standing shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces for stability of country and Balochistan, he said.
Recent Stories
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak
International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupie ..
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi
Afghanistan, fantastic to witness in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-25
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr ..
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to unite against Modi's 'nefarious design ..
DC raises concern over rising illegal drug trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding8 seconds ago
-
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level10 seconds ago
-
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak13 seconds ago
-
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-259 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr Imtiaz Dogar9 minutes ago
-
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats9 minutes ago
-
Foundation celebrates birth anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto6 minutes ago
-
Sattar urges govt slash consumer tax, defer internal debt repayments to revive economy12 minutes ago
-
Distt Administration sets official rates for naan, chapati6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Finance Bill 2024-256 minutes ago
-
Police conduct joint operation for peace in Karak9 minutes ago