CM Bugti's Policy For Youth; A Positive Sign; MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 10:44 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Balochistan Nawabzada Mir Zareen Khan Magsi on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has introduced a policy for youth which was a very positive step for them.

He shared these views in his statement issued here saying that we must engage with the youth and promote a peaceful and positive sector in Balochistan.

The MPA said that measures would be taken to implement procedures of monitoring for ensuring good governance saying that we have to think one step ahead to improve major sectors like health and education and these institutions have to focus on improving policies.

We should start acting as one nation, under the ambit of Pakistan, we are standing shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces for stability of country and Balochistan, he said.

