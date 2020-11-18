CM Buzdar announces Rs 13 bln development package for Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday announced Rs 13 billion development package for Faisalabad.

He said that Faisalabad was main industrial, commercial and business hub of Pakistan and development of the country was directly linked with its prosperity.

The CM was addressing a meeting of business community which was also attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar said that under this package, roads, parks, sewerage and projects relating to provision of clean drinking water would be launched in addition to improving the overall health and education infrastructure in the area.

He said this package would be a part of ADP and he himself would ensure speedy completion of these projects under his direct supervision. He said that Faisalabad package was the right of its people and with this package a new Pakistan would become more visible.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the PTI government was making serious endeavors to ensure speedy, smooth and balanced development of the province.

"We are also trying to provide maximum facilities to the business community and in this connection Punjab is already ahead of other provinces", he said and added there were 12 cement factories in the province while his government had issued NOC to 5 new factories. He further said that NOC to another 16 factories would also be issued by the end of December.

The CM said the Punjab government had approved establishment of 13 special economic zones while Federal government had notified 7 special zones.

He said, "We are establishing model police stations across Punjab while land for 101 police stations had already been transferred to the department." He further said that 600 new vehicles had also been provided to the police force while 10,000 new recruitment would also be made in the police department.