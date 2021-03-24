CM Buzdar announces Rs.7.2 bln development package for Hafizabad

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced Rs.7.2 billion development package for Hafizabad during his visit to the district, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced Rs.7.2 billion development package for Hafizabad during his visit to the district, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, land has been transferred for DHQ hospital and the University of Hafizabad projects. On his directions, the Hafizabad University Act will be presented before the cabinet meeting, said a handout issued here.

The CM also held meetings with parliamentarians and people from different walks of life at the district complex.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the development package had been devised in consultation with parliamentarians. The proposals of parliamentarians were useful and the purpose of visits to different districts was to ensure speedy progress and resolution of public problems, he added.

The development projects would be completed by taking personal interest as it was the right of the people, he continued.

The CM also visited the integrated command and control room in the DPO office. He was briefed about police vehicles' tracking system and CCTV surveillance.

The CM appreciated that technology was helping to improve the surveillance system, adding that IT was also helping to improve the performance of the police department.

The integrated command and control system would be made further effective and useful, he added.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the package had been announced for the district, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to establish the University of Hafizabad and DHQ hospital.

Hafizabad-Sukheki road, Kot Hara-Jallalpur Bhatian, Chowk Sukheki-Jalalpur Bhattian road would be restored at an amount of Rs 3.98 billion, he said, adding, 20 other projects would be launched along with 10 roads' rehabilitation schemes to be completed with an amount of Rs 3.35 billion in the district.

Similarly, girls college would be constructed in Kolo Tarar along with the completion of a number of projects of beatification and supply and drainage of water. Promises made with the people would be fulfilled and journalists' problems would also be resolved, he assured.

Meanwhile, the CM said Rs 7 billion development package had been announced for Ramazan and best arrangements had been made in Ramazan bazaars.

Colleges would also be upgraded in the Hafizabad district, the CM stated in response to another question.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, parliamentarians, commissioners, RPOs and others were present.