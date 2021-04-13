UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Buzdar Buried Red-tapism Culture To Boost South Punjab Uplift: Dr. Akhtar Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

CM Buzdar buried red-tapism culture to boost South Punjab uplift: Dr. Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab minister for energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was committed to uplifting south Punjab and has buried the culture of red-tapism to boost development process and resolve peoples' problems swiftly.

In a meeting with commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood alongwith other members of Punjab Assembly, Malik said special arrangements have been put in place to provide essential items to the people at affordable prices and urged the administration to extend maximum facilities to the people during Ramazan.

MPA Qasim Khan Langah said that new development schemes were being designed in accordance with the needs of the people adding that every single Rupee collected through taxes was being spent in a transparent manner.

MPAs Saleem Labar and Wasif Raan, said that PTI government was taking practical steps for welfare of people and their facilitation.

They warned that departments concerned would be held responsible in case of any compromise on quality of material and work in development schemes.

Briefing parliamentarians,commissioner said that total 23 Ramzan Bazaars have been set up in the division including 11 in Multan district where thirteen essential items were being provided at 25 percent subsidy. Fair price shops have been set up at all Ramzan Bazaars where essential items were being offered lower than the prices of Ramzan Bazaars.

Commissioner also briefed MPAs on enforcement of SOPs to check novel coronavirus besides campaign against price hike and hoarding. He said that stern action was being taken against wheat smuggling and many such bids were foiled and cases were also registered.

Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Price Waqas Khan All Government Wheat Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders payment of AED14 millio ..

7 minutes ago

Govt decides strict action against those creating ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah announces new guidelines for travellers

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Finance Department links &#039;Tahseel&#03 ..

37 minutes ago

Govt decides to take strict action against those b ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.