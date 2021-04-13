CM Buzdar buried red-tapism culture to boost South Punjab uplift: Dr. Akhtar Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab minister for energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was committed to uplifting south Punjab and has buried the culture of red-tapism to boost development process and resolve peoples' problems swiftly.

In a meeting with commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood alongwith other members of Punjab Assembly, Malik said special arrangements have been put in place to provide essential items to the people at affordable prices and urged the administration to extend maximum facilities to the people during Ramazan.

MPA Qasim Khan Langah said that new development schemes were being designed in accordance with the needs of the people adding that every single Rupee collected through taxes was being spent in a transparent manner.

MPAs Saleem Labar and Wasif Raan, said that PTI government was taking practical steps for welfare of people and their facilitation.

They warned that departments concerned would be held responsible in case of any compromise on quality of material and work in development schemes.

Briefing parliamentarians,commissioner said that total 23 Ramzan Bazaars have been set up in the division including 11 in Multan district where thirteen essential items were being provided at 25 percent subsidy. Fair price shops have been set up at all Ramzan Bazaars where essential items were being offered lower than the prices of Ramzan Bazaars.

Commissioner also briefed MPAs on enforcement of SOPs to check novel coronavirus besides campaign against price hike and hoarding. He said that stern action was being taken against wheat smuggling and many such bids were foiled and cases were also registered.

Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani was also present on the occasion.