CM Buzdar Chalks Out Road Map Of Prosperous Punjab: Dr Firdous

Wed 30th June 2021 | 09:39 PM

CM Buzdar chalks out road map of prosperous Punjab: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that despite tall claims of the opposition, the federal and provincial budgets had been passed by the respective assemblies and sufficient amounts had been earmarked for improving human resource so that the best services could be provided to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that despite tall claims of the opposition, the Federal and provincial budgets had been passed by the respective assemblies and sufficient amounts had been earmarked for improving human resource so that the best services could be provided to the people.

In a statement issued here, Dr Firdous said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government in Punjab would bring a revolution in the sectors of education, healthcare and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister Punjab was committed to ensure composite development and Punjab budget 2021-22 was a practical manifestation of this strong commitment made with the people, she asserted.

The Special Assistant said that it was a unique moment in the history of the country that the deprivation of South Punjab was going to end once and for all.

She said the corrupt and inefficient opposition was bewildered and divided, adding that in fact, the opposition was only concerned about saving its financial shenanigans.

The SACM said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his address before the Punjab assembly members had presented a comprehensive road map of prosperous and developed Punjab as ample opportunities would be generated in different sectors of life. "It is satisfying that the development budget has been increased sufficiently and the government is wholeheartedly spending to develop the social sector on modern lines", she added.

The nutshell of PTI government reforms was the establishment of the Islamic welfare state on the pattern of the city-state of Madina where everyone would enjoy the fruits of development and no one would dare to indulge in corruption, concluded the SACM.

More Stories From Pakistan

