CM Buzdar condemns firing by Indian army on civilian population

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian army on civilian population along LoC at Nakran Sector.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of two people including a girl.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister said that India was violating international laws and human rights by targeting the civilian population.