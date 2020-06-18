UrduPoint.com
CM Buzdar Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

CM Buzdar condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian forces at the civilian population in Nikial and Bagsar sectors, along the Line of Control (LoC).

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of four citizens and said that India was continuously violating all international laws and human rights treaties by targeting the civilian population.

The aggressive Indian designs were a threat to regional peace and targeting civilian population was the most condemnable and cowardly act on the part of the Indian army, he said.

Armed forces of Pakistan have full capability to give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression and the Pakistani nation was also standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, the CM added.

