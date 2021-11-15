Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited the residence of MPA Makhdoom Raza Hussain Bukhari at Seet Pur Sheikhani in Muzaffargarh and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the legislator over the demise of his father, late Makhdoom Altaf Hussain Bukhari

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited the residence of MPA Makhdoom Raza Hussain Bukhari at Seet Pur Sheikhani in Muzaffargarh and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the legislator over the demise of his father, late Makhdoom Altaf Hussain Bukhari.

CM Buzdar expressed deep grief and sympathized with the family.

He said, fathers serve like a big protection keeping us away from all the worries. Absence of their love and affection is a deprivation that continued to make us feel sad throughout our life. Buzdar prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Accompanying MNA Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak, Punjab livestock minister Sardar Hussnain Bahadur Dareshak, MPA Khurram Leghari, and others, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also offered Fateha for the departed soul.