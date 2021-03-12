UrduPoint.com
CM Buzdar Congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

CM Buzdar congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while congratulating Sadiq Sanjrani on winning the election of chairman Senate, termed his victory the success of democracy and transparency.

The CM said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was badly defeated in the election of Senate chairman Senate.

He said the senators elected Sadiq Sanjrani on the call of their conscience and strengthened the democratic norms.

It has been proved that in the end, truth prevails and lies face defeat.

Sadiq Sanjrani set valuable democratic norms during his tenure as chairman of the Senate and he would show the same zeal and leadership abilities in future as well to run the house.

He said that the opposition should now sit calmly and wait for the next elections. Every tactic of the opposition politicians had failed.

Those who were involved in horse-trading should reconsider their negative attitude, he concluded.

