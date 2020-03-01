UrduPoint.com
CM Buzdar Felicities On 'Baloch Cultural Day'

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:20 PM

CM Buzdar felicities on 'Baloch Cultural Day'

LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while felicitating Balochi brothers on the occasion of 'Baloch Cultural Day' has said that Balochistan culture depicts culture of peace.

'Baloch Cultural Day' was also being celebrated across Punjab on Sunday.

CM said "I extend my warm congratulations to my Balochi brothers on this auspicious day".

CM Usman Buzdar said that the spirit behind celebrating 'Baloch Cultural Day' was to spread brotherhood, unity and promoting inter-provincial harmony.

"It is need of the hour to promote inter-cultural harmony and homogeneity," he said.

He said that only those nations made progress which remember their culture, adding that all the people living in Pakistan were knitted in a single thread. He said that the prominent features of love and patriotism were predominant in Baloch culture in similarity with other cultures of Pakistan.

CM said "Balochistan culture holds its distinctive place and Balochistan also remained the cradle of culture and civilization." "My own tribe is also residing in Balochistan and we will celebrate other cultural dayslike Baloch Cultural Day with full zeal and zest," Usman Buzdar concluded.

