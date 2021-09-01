CM Buzdar fulfills promise of fully empowered south Punjab secretariat: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has fulfilled the promise of a fully empowered south Punjab sub-secretariat, meeting a longstanding demand of the people to resolve problems at their door step.

Honoring the promise made with the people, CM Buzdar has made south Punjab sub-secretariat fully empowered and independent, a decision that would help overpower deprivations and backwardness of the area, Nadeem Qureshi said in a statement issued here.

Seventeen secretaries of south Punjab secretariat including the additional chief secretary were now fully authorized to decide matters relating to recruitment, transfers/postings, promotions and problems of employees of seventeen departments and the people of eleven districts in three divisions would be resolved here and they would no more be required to travel long distances to the provincial capital, Nadeem Qureshi added.

He said"A separate annual develop plan (ADP) book was published for south Punjab for the first time ever with allocation of 33 per cent funds for development. The 33 per cent funding that comes around to Rs 190 billion was ring-fenced which means that it would be spent only in south Punjab not elsewhere as was the practice in the past.""In a new era of infrastructure development in south Punjab numerous projects meant for public facilitation worth billions were under execution,"he added.