CM Buzdar inaugurates 15-day typhoid vaccination drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated 15-day typhoid vaccination drive here at a local hotel which would commence from February 1,2021 across the province.

During the first phase, children from 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated in 12 districts, while the second phase will begin in the month of May to vaccinate 19.3 million children in urban areas of 24 other districts.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister thanked the stakeholders for their cooperation and expressed hope that typhoid conjugate vaccine will protect the children from the fatal disease. The PTI led government was working hard to improve the quality of life of the common man as special attention was being given to the health of mother & child, he added.

The CM said the construction of 7 new mother & child hospitals was started in Lahore, Layyah, Rajanpur, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Attock and Mianwali. New medical colleges and universities will also be established phase-wise, while the University of Child Health was set up at Children's Hospital in Lahore, he continued.

It was sanguine that the scope of Sehat Sahulat Card Programme was extended to 36 districts and free medicines were being provided to patients through Insaaf Medicine Card facility. Similarly, the CM said that Rs 8 billion were spent on up-gradation of hospitals in Attock, Chiniot, DG Khan, Mianwali, Jhang, Kasur, Lodhran and Rajanpur through the prime minister's health initiative. Along with it, around 32 thousand recruitment were made through PPSC to overcome staff shortage in hospitals, the CM affirmed.

While giving details about the health sector reforms, the chief minister said 20 new bio-safety level-3 labs had increased the daily corona testing capacity from 400 to 25,000 as the government spent Rs 14 billion on the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Four such labs will be established soon, he added.

Meanwhile, Rs 10 billion were earmarked for the procurement of the latest medical equipment for government hospitals. The provincial cabinet approved the start of a universal healthcare programme to provide free treatment facilities to 120 million people. The first phase of this programme will kick-start from Sahiwal and DG Khan, he added.

The CM announced to add typhoid conjugate vaccination in the schedule of immunization programme,adding that Pakistan will be the first country to take this initiative. This drive was a noble cause to be performed with due diligence by the staff concerned, he added and vowed to free Punjab from all diseases.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid appreciated that every healthcare initiative was fully supported by the CM, adding that centers will be established in hospitals, health centers and schools to vaccinate the children. The whole world has appreciated the timely steps taken by the provincial government to deal with coronavirus, she added.

Provincial Minister Murad Raas termed the children as the future of the country and said the government was fully committed to improve education and healthcare facilities.

Secretary Health, WHO and UNICEF representatives also spoke on the occasion.

Advisor Health Hanif Pitafi, SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan and others attended the ceremony.